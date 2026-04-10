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New TB Vaccines Show Promise But Limited Protection in India

Two new tuberculosis vaccines, VPM1002 and Immuvac, have shown potential in clinical trials in India but do not offer complete protection against TB. While both vaccines were safe, only VPM1002 showed significant effectiveness against extrapulmonary TB. Neither vaccine was effective in underweight individuals, indicating possible need for nutritional support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:45 IST
New TB Vaccines Show Promise But Limited Protection in India
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Two newly developed tuberculosis vaccines, VPM1002 and Immuvac, have shown promise in recent phase-3 trials but fall short of providing comprehensive protection against TB, particularly multidimensional forms of the disease. The trials, detailed in The British Medical Journal, offer new insights into TB prevention strategies in India.

The trials, led by researchers from the Indian Council of Medical Research, tested the vaccines' safety and efficacy on over 12,700 contacts of TB patients across India. Although both vaccines were deemed safe, their effectiveness varied significantly, with VPM1002 showing a 50.4% effectiveness against extrapulmonary TB, which has a higher mortality risk.

The study highlights gaps in protection for underweight individuals, suggesting the need for integrated nutritional strategies alongside vaccination. Overall, the findings signal potential public health benefits but also underscore the complexity of developing comprehensive TB prevention solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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