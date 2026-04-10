Breakthrough Bronchoscopy: Tumor Removal Restores Relief for Persistent Cough Patient

In a remarkable medical intervention, doctors at Kauvery Hospital employed a minimally invasive bronchoscopy to address a persistent cough in a 32-year-old man. The condition was traced to a tumor obstructing the airways, which, once removed, allowed normal airflow and eliminated the nagging cough.

The patient had previously sought treatment at other hospitals without success. However, thorough imaging at Kauvery Hospital revealed abnormal growth in the lung airways, prompting a more specialized approach. A team led by Dr. Adithya Vivek S and Dr. Belinda Anet seamlessly executed the complex procedure.

By utilizing advanced techniques such as bronchoscopy with a heated wire loop device and cryotherapy, doctors successfully removed the tumor. This highlights the importance of early diagnosis and interventional procedures for chronic coughs, underscoring the need for comprehensive medical evaluations in similar cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)