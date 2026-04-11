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AAP Leader Criticizes Ayushman Scheme Failure in Haryana

AAP leader Baltej Pannu criticized the Haryana government's failure to effectively implement the Ayushman scheme, stating that healthcare services are 'on ventilator'. He urged Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to address state health issues instead of targeting Punjab, highlighting the success of Punjab's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:21 IST
AAP Leader Criticizes Ayushman Scheme Failure in Haryana
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  • India

AAP leader Baltej Pannu has launched a scathing attack on Haryana's administration over the alleged failure of the Ayushman scheme, asserting the state's healthcare is 'on ventilator'.

During a press engagement, Pannu advised Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to prioritize resolving healthcare deficiencies within Haryana, rather than focusing on political criticisms of neighboring Punjab.

Highlighting contrasting healthcare achievements, he lauded the Punjab government's program, 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna', claiming it offers substantial coverage and relief to beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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