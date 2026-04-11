AAP Leader Criticizes Ayushman Scheme Failure in Haryana

AAP leader Baltej Pannu has launched a scathing attack on Haryana's administration over the alleged failure of the Ayushman scheme, asserting the state's healthcare is 'on ventilator'.

During a press engagement, Pannu advised Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to prioritize resolving healthcare deficiencies within Haryana, rather than focusing on political criticisms of neighboring Punjab.

Highlighting contrasting healthcare achievements, he lauded the Punjab government's program, 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna', claiming it offers substantial coverage and relief to beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)