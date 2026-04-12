IIM Jammu Joins Forces with CAHO to Revolutionize Healthcare Management

The Indian Institute of Management, Jammu, has partnered with the Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organisations (CAHO) to bolster healthcare management. This initiative emphasizes capacity building, research, and digital transformation, with a focus on quality and patient safety, according to officials on Sunday.

The agreement, signed between IIM Jammu director Prof B S Sahay and CAHO president Vijay Agarwal, coincided with CAHO's annual conference. This collaboration aligns with the 'Viksit Bharat' vision for workforce development and societal impact, marking a milestone in healthcare management.

Under this pact, IIM Jammu will oversee academic design, while CAHO will leverage its healthcare network to support training and industry placement. The partnership promises to enrich stakeholders and fortify healthcare systems, enhancing opportunities for MBA (Healthcare) students nationally and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)