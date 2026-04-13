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Bridging the Job Deficit: A Looming Global Challenge

World Bank President Ajay Banga warns of a significant job gap crisis, as 1.2 billion individuals enter the workforce in developing countries over the next 15 years, but only 400 million jobs are predicted. The World Bank focuses on creating jobs, improving infrastructure, and incorporating private sector investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:32 IST
Bridging the Job Deficit: A Looming Global Challenge
Ajay Banga

This week, global finance officials convene in Washington, overshadowed by Middle East tensions. Yet, World Bank President Ajay Banga raises concerns over a larger crisis: an impending job gap for the 1.2 billion poised to enter the workforce in developing nations within 15 years, with just 400 million jobs expected.

The former Mastercard CEO emphasizes the difficulty of addressing long-term issues amidst immediate geopolitical crises. He urges finance officials to consider enduring challenges, including job creation, electricity access, and clean water. Discussions will involve policy reforms for investment and employment growth in developing countries.

Banga highlights the importance of engaging the private sector in this endeavor. Targeted sectors include infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, tourism, and manufacturing. This strategy aims to provide meaningful employment while mitigating potential global instability due to unmet employment demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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