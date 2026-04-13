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Aster DM Healthcare Expands Women & Children Services at Whitefield

Aster DM Healthcare has announced a Rs 96 crore investment to expand its women and children facilities at Aster Whitefield Hospital in Bengaluru. The expansion is set to increase bed capacity from 380 to 539 beds, enhancing care for mothers and children in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:51 IST
Aster DM Healthcare Expands Women & Children Services at Whitefield
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Aster DM Healthcare has unveiled a strategic investment of Rs 96 crore aimed at expanding its facilities dedicated to women and children at the Aster Whitefield Hospital in Bengaluru.

The announcement reveals a significant increase in the hospital's capacity, with the bed count set to grow from 380 to 539.

This move underscores the healthcare provider's commitment to delivering high-quality, specialized maternal and pediatric services, while boosting its overall presence in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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