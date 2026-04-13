Aster DM Healthcare Expands Women & Children Services at Whitefield

Aster DM Healthcare has unveiled a strategic investment of Rs 96 crore aimed at expanding its facilities dedicated to women and children at the Aster Whitefield Hospital in Bengaluru.

The announcement reveals a significant increase in the hospital's capacity, with the bed count set to grow from 380 to 539.

This move underscores the healthcare provider's commitment to delivering high-quality, specialized maternal and pediatric services, while boosting its overall presence in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)