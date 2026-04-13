AIIMS Rajkot: Bridging Technology and Empathy in Healthcare

At AIIMS Rajkot's first convocation, President Droupadi Murmu underscored the revolutionary influence of artificial intelligence, robotics, and digital health on the medical field. While applauding these advancements, she stressed that human empathy remains unparalleled in patient care.

Addressing the graduating class, Murmu encouraged young medical professionals to harness these technologies to better understand and treat diseases. Yet, she reminded them that gentle communication, such as a reassuring smile, holds powerful therapeutic potential.

The President further urged AIIMS Rajkot to prioritize regional health challenges, like maternal and child health. Murmu expressed her belief that AIIMS institutions are pivotal in reinforcing healthcare systems nationwide through education, research, and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)