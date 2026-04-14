Global Surge in Metabolic Liver Disease Demands Urgent Action

A recent study published in The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology reveals that about 1.3 billion individuals globally are living with Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) as of 2023. This marks a staggering 143% increase from 1990, according to data from the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study 2023.

Projections indicate that MASLD cases could reach 1.8 billion by 2050, driven by population growth and lifestyle changes, emphasizing growing rates of obesity and high blood sugar as key factors. The study highlights that regions like North Africa and the Middle East are particularly affected, with rising numbers being reported across younger demographics in developing countries.

While treatment advancements have stabilized the years lost due to the disease, the increasing prevalence of MASLD calls for urgent global health prioritization. Researchers stress the need for focused policies, awareness campaigns, and interventions to prevent serious complications such as liver cirrhosis and cancer in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)