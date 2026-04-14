Left Menu

Royal Return: The Sussexes Captivate Australia

Prince Harry and Meghan visit Australia, engaging with sport, mental health, and veterans' affairs. They begin their tour at a children's hospital in Melbourne before Meghan heads to a women's shelter. Their visit includes commercial activities, with a wellness retreat led by Meghan in Sydney.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 11:48 IST
Royal Return: The Sussexes Captivate Australia

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have embarked on a four-day visit to Australia. The couple's itinerary includes engagements focused on sport, mental health, and veterans' affairs.

Their first stop was Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital, where they participated in activities within the hospital's therapeutic garden. According to Dr. Peter Steer, hospital CEO, it was a 'genuinely meaningful visit' for staff and young patients, with Prince Harry interacting warmly with the children.

The visit, drawing considerable attention, includes commercial activities such as Meghan hosting a wellness retreat. While some Australians protest the tax-funded aspects of the trip, their presence continues to spark conversations about the nation's ties to British royalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Strategic Moves: Xi Jinping's Middle East Diplomacy

China's Strategic Moves: Xi Jinping's Middle East Diplomacy

 Global
2
Rural Nevada Rattled by Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake

Rural Nevada Rattled by Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake

 United States
3
Prime Minister Narendra Modi prays at Siddhpeeth Dat Kali Temple near Dehradun ahead of expressway inauguration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi prays at Siddhpeeth Dat Kali Temple near Dehrad...

 India
4
Xi Jinping Advocates for Peace and Stability in West Asia and Gulf Region

Xi Jinping Advocates for Peace and Stability in West Asia and Gulf Region

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026