Royal Return: The Sussexes Captivate Australia

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have embarked on a four-day visit to Australia. The couple's itinerary includes engagements focused on sport, mental health, and veterans' affairs.

Their first stop was Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital, where they participated in activities within the hospital's therapeutic garden. According to Dr. Peter Steer, hospital CEO, it was a 'genuinely meaningful visit' for staff and young patients, with Prince Harry interacting warmly with the children.

The visit, drawing considerable attention, includes commercial activities such as Meghan hosting a wellness retreat. While some Australians protest the tax-funded aspects of the trip, their presence continues to spark conversations about the nation's ties to British royalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)