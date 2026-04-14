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Controversy Over Gynaecology OPD Shift in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the relocation of the Gynaecology OPD of Kamla Nehru State Hospital to Indira Gandhi Medical College, sparking protests and political tension. The move aims to provide better healthcare for women but faces opposition due to concerns over capacity and heritage impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-04-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 22:02 IST
Controversy Over Gynaecology OPD Shift in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

The relocation of the Kamla Nehru State Hospital's Gynaecology OPD to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) has stirred political controversy in Himachal Pradesh. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assured citizens that the shift is for better women's healthcare, leveraging advanced technology available at IGMC.

This decision, however, faced resistance from opposition parties, including BJP and CPI(M), who have criticized the move as detrimental to maternal and neonatal healthcare in the state. They argue that the overburdened IGMC would struggle to accommodate additional care without compromising current services.

The uproar reflects deeper issues of healthcare infrastructure and preservation of historical sites, as Kamla Nehru Hospital is a heritage landmark. Misgivings persist about the potential for renovation plans favoring political interests, such as constructing new facilities for MLAs at the current hospital site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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