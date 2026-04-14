Seva Project: BJP's Bold Initiative in Madhya Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh has unveiled a new initiative, the 'Seva Project', designed to extend medical support to party workers and their families.

Launched by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the BJP office in Bhopal, this project promises to reflect the party's dedication to serving humanity, in line with B R Ambedkar's principles.

The initiative showcases the BJP's commitment to public health, planning for super-specialty hospitals and eye camps statewide, and is lauded as a significant step by party officials and leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)