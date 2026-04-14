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Seva Project: BJP's Bold Initiative in Madhya Pradesh

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh has launched the 'Seva Project' to provide medical assistance to its workers and their families. It aims to establish super-specialty hospitals and provide free spectacles. The initiative reflects the party's commitment to public health and embodies Ambedkar's principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 14-04-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 22:36 IST
Seva Project: BJP's Bold Initiative in Madhya Pradesh
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh has unveiled a new initiative, the 'Seva Project', designed to extend medical support to party workers and their families.

Launched by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the BJP office in Bhopal, this project promises to reflect the party's dedication to serving humanity, in line with B R Ambedkar's principles.

The initiative showcases the BJP's commitment to public health, planning for super-specialty hospitals and eye camps statewide, and is lauded as a significant step by party officials and leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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