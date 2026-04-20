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Global Health Highlights: Corporate Moves, Psychedelic Progress, and Product Safety Alerts

Recent health news includes Australia's Monash IVF rejecting a takeover offer, Trump's executive order to accelerate psychedelic drug treatments, rat poison found in HiPP baby food in Austria, and Eli Lilly's potential acquisition of Kelonia Therapeutics for over $2 billion, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 10:29 IST
Global Health Highlights: Corporate Moves, Psychedelic Progress, and Product Safety Alerts
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In a notable development, Australia's Monash IVF has turned down a takeover offer from a consortium valuing the fertility service provider at A$350.7 million. This decision led to an 11% dip in the company's shares. The consortium included Genesis Capital and Washington H. Soul Pattinson's investment arm, and Monash remains open to higher offers.

In the United States, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at hastening the availability of medical treatments based on psychedelic drugs. The order directs the FDA to quicken its evaluation of drugs, like ibogaine, that veteran groups claim help treat PTSD.

Health concerns arose in Austria when rat poison was found in HiPP baby food in 1,500 SPAR supermarkets, prompting a recall. The contamination, discovered in a jar of carrot with potato baby food, tested positive in Burgenland following a customer's report.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Eli Lilly is in advanced negotiations to acquire biotech firm Kelonia Therapeutics for more than $2 billion. An agreement could be finalized shortly and might include further payments based on Kelonia's achievement of specific milestones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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