France bans alcohol consumption at music festivals under red heatwave alert

France has announced a ban on alcohol consumption during Fete de la Musique festivals on June 21 in areas under red heatwave alert.

Reuters | France Said On Saturday That Alcohol Consumption During The Annual Fete De La Musique Festivals Would Be Banned On June In The Departments Or Administrative Districts That Will Be Placed Under The Red Heatwave Alert From Noon On Sunday | Updated: 20-06-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 21:43 IST
France bans alcohol consumption at music festivals under red heatwave alert
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • France

France ​said on Saturday ​that alcohol consumption during ‌the ​annual Fete de la Musique festivals would be banned ‌on June 21 in the departments or administrative districts that will be placed under the red heatwave ‌alert from noon on Sunday.

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