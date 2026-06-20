France bans alcohol consumption at music festivals under red heatwave alert
France has announced a ban on alcohol consumption during Fete de la Musique festivals on June 21 in areas under red heatwave alert.
- Country:
- France
France said on Saturday that alcohol consumption during the annual Fete de la Musique festivals would be banned on June 21 in the departments or administrative districts that will be placed under the red heatwave alert from noon on Sunday.
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