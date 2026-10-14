The Next Outbreak Won’t Wait: WHO Sets a 24-Hour Global Detection Goal for 2030

The World Health Organization (WHO) has set a demanding new benchmark for global health security: every country should be capable of detecting and understanding emerging health threats within 24 hours of their appearance by 2030. Behind the ambition lies a fundamental challenge for pandemic preparedness: building surveillance systems that can identify danger early, interpret complex warning signals and enable governments to intervene before isolated outbreaks become international emergencies.

Unveiled at the World Health Summit in Berlin, the five-year strategy for the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence brings artificial intelligence, pathogen genomics, scientific modelling and national surveillance capabilities into a coordinated framework. Its significance extends beyond faster disease monitoring. WHO is seeking to strengthen the connections between information, scientific expertise and public health decisions across countries with different institutional capabilities.

Established in 2021 with foundational support from Germany, the Hub emerged from surveillance and preparedness weaknesses exposed by COVID-19. Five years later, WHO says it has engaged 160 Member States, 190 partner organizations and thousands of scientists and policymakers. The new strategy seeks to turn this expanding international network into a more effective system for recognizing emerging threats and supporting early intervention.

The next pandemic warning may come from data before laboratories

A defining feature of WHO's approach is the growing importance of information gathered beyond conventional disease surveillance channels. Its Epidemic Intelligence from Open Sources platform, known as EIOS, uses artificial intelligence to examine thousands of publicly accessible sources daily, searching for signals that may indicate an emerging public health threat.

Already used by more than 125 Member States and 30 regional and international organizations, EIOS connects over 4,000 experts. Its expanding reach reflects WHO's effort to bring computational monitoring and human expertise together, allowing public health authorities to examine potential warning signs more systematically.

However, recognizing an unusual signal is not equivalent to confirming an outbreak. Information must be assessed, interpreted and connected with other scientific evidence before authorities can understand its significance. The distinction is central to WHO's 24-hour ambition, which requires countries not merely to notice emerging threats but to understand them rapidly enough to inform action.

Genomic surveillance provides another essential component. Through the International Pathogen Surveillance Network, WHO is strengthening countries' ability to sequence and analyze pathogens, helping scientists establish their characteristics and generate knowledge relevant to the development of diagnostic tests, treatments and vaccines.

Scientific interpretation is further supported by the Collaboratory, a network connecting more than 2,000 modelling and data science specialists who can be mobilized during emerging health emergencies. Together, these initiatives illustrate a surveillance model in which automated monitoring identifies potential signals, laboratory analysis provides deeper evidence and specialist networks help determine their public health significance.

A universal 24-hour target confronts unequal national capabilities

International surveillance networks can gather information and connect experts, but the effectiveness of epidemic intelligence ultimately depends on whether individual countries have institutions capable of using it.

WHO's Collaborative Surveillance Initiative, already being implemented in more than 83 countries, addresses this institutional dimension. Operating through a One Health approach, it strengthens national surveillance systems and workforces while recognizing connections between human, animal and environmental health.

The initiative places national capacity-building alongside technological innovation. Such an emphasis is important because access to advanced monitoring platforms does not automatically establish the laboratory infrastructure, trained personnel or decision-making arrangements required to investigate a suspected outbreak.

Participation figures also require careful interpretation. WHO's engagement with 160 Member States demonstrates the Hub's broad international reach, but it does not establish that participating countries possess comparable detection capabilities. Similarly, the deployment of individual surveillance initiatives cannot, by itself, demonstrate readiness to identify and understand a new threat within 24 hours.

The strategy raises questions about how countries will develop and sustain the capabilities required to meet a common deadline. WHO identifies sustained investment, trusted partnerships and cooperation across sectors and borders as essential conditions.

Governments and national public health agencies will be central to this effort, while scientists, surveillance professionals and international partners provide the technical expertise underpinning it. For communities, the intended benefit is earlier recognition of health threats and a greater opportunity for authorities to contain outbreaks before they spread.

WHO's 2030 test is whether intelligence becomes action

The strategy also introduces Digital Enablers for Public Health Intelligence, a programme intended to develop secure systems for sharing and analyzing health information while supporting responsible artificial intelligence adoption. Its inclusion recognizes that detection capabilities cannot function as an internationally connected system without mechanisms for exchanging and interpreting data.

Information-sharing, however, creates implementation questions extending beyond technological performance. Countries and institutions must establish trusted arrangements that allow useful intelligence to move between partners while maintaining appropriate safeguards. WHO identifies security and responsible AI adoption as priorities, although the announcement leaves detailed operational arrangements unspecified.

A further question concerns measurement. The 24-hour objective combines detecting a threat with understanding its significance, yet these represent different stages of public health investigation. Evaluating progress will require clarity about when the detection window begins, what constitutes sufficient understanding and how national performance will be assessed.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has described the Hub as an integral part of global health security. Its next phase will test whether the international partnerships established since 2021 can support measurable improvements in national surveillance readiness.