Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage Is Done

Lead exposure can damage a child's developing brain before anyone realises something is wrong, leaving consequences that may follow them through school and into adulthood. The danger can come from everyday products, including paint, cookware, cosmetics and spices, as well as industrial contamination and informal recycling.

The World Health Organization is urging countries to act faster against this preventable threat, which is estimated to contribute to more than 3.5 million deaths worldwide each year and affects hundreds of millions of children. The appeal marks International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week 2026, taking place from 18–24 October under the theme "From Detection to Prevention," with governments being asked to remove exposure sources and strengthen the safeguards that keep people safe.

The Damage Can Begin Without Visible Warning

Children are especially vulnerable because their brains and nervous systems are still developing, and even relatively low exposure can cause irreversible harm. The effects can reach into learning, behaviour and lifelong health, making prevention a concern for families, schools and entire communities. Symptoms may not be immediately noticeable, allowing exposure to continue until considerable damage has occurred. Adults face serious risks too, including cardiovascular and kidney disease, because lead affects several organs and body systems.

"Lead poisoning should not be stealing children's potential in 2026," said Bruce Gordon, acting director of WHO's Department of Environment, Climate Change, One Health and Migration. He called for countries to remove lead from products and environments before children are exposed, drawing on existing knowledge about where contamination comes from and how to prevent it.

A Global Plan to Turn Commitments Into Protection

WHO Member States have recognised lead exposure as a pressing public health concern and asked the organisation to develop a Global Action Plan on Lead Mitigation, scheduled for presentation to the World Health Assembly in 2027.

Countries will also receive practical guidance through WHO's PREVENT Technical Package on Lead Poisoning Prevention, due to launch in 2027. The package will help governments identify their main exposure sources, choose interventions likely to deliver the greatest benefits, strengthen regulations and measure progress.

WHO is working with governments and international partners to translate evidence into practical action, giving countries support to address the sources of avoidable illness and death. WHO's published global assessment records that, as of 16 January 2024, only 48% of countries had confirmed legally binding controls on lead paint. Effective protection requires both rules and the enforcement needed to make them work.

Better Testing Can Help Countries Find the Risks

Blood lead testing helps identify exposure that might otherwise go unnoticed, giving health services and authorities evidence they can use to monitor risks and respond earlier.

WHO joined partners in the Lead Poisoning Prevention Initiative in 2025 to expand laboratory capacity for this work. Planned laboratory support and technical assistance cover Brazil, five states in India, Nepal and six countries in sub-Saharan Africa: Ethiopia, Ghana, Malawi, Rwanda, South Africa and the United Republic of Tanzania.

Stronger testing capacity needs to be matched by better surveillance and the ability to manage poisoning cases, connecting the discovery of exposure with care for affected people and action against its source.

Prevention Starts With Safer Products and Places

The campaign calls on governments, industry, health professionals, civil society and communities to eliminate lead hazards from products and environments, enforce safety standards and improve industrial practices and waste management.

Public awareness is another part of that work, helping people understand where exposure can occur and how it can be prevented. Children and other vulnerable groups need particular protection, especially in places where contaminated products or unsafe recycling practices remain common.

Preventing exposure can reduce healthcare costs, support better educational outcomes and help people live healthier, more productive lives. Those benefits depend on sustained action against the causes of contamination, with testing used to guide prevention and check whether protective measures are working.

For families, the value is personal: fewer avoidable illnesses and a better chance for children to learn and grow without lead damaging their health.