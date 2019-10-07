Shuttler unveils AR initiative on detection of breast cancer

'Life-size Augmented Reality', an initiative by Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation, for detecting and creating awareness on the importance of early detection of breast cancer was launched on Monday by ace shuttler PV Sindhu The users with the app can experience viewing a life-size image of a star or a doctor speaking, through the augmented reality (AR) technology, founder, CEO and director of Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation Dr Raghu Ram said in a press conference here. The technology creates an impression that the celebrity is right in front of the user with the existing and live surroundings, he said.

"I sincerely hope many more lives would be saved through the awareness created by the Foundation with this remarkable technology," she said. "If my celebrity status can help achieve this goal, I would consider it my good fortune to have been associated with this very noble campaign," she added.

Telangana principal secretary for IT and Industries and chief advisor to the Foundation Jayesh Ranjan said as more than 90 per cent of the population in the country have access to mobile phones, this initiative would empower people across the country about every aspect of breast health in simple easy to understand format. Managing director of Avantari Technology Bhairav Shankar said the life-size augmented reality is a visionary futuristic technology that has the potential for the 'celebrity and the doctor' to reach out to a large section of people without actually being physically present and convey a message on the importance of early detection of the cancer.

PTI GDK NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)