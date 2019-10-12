Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Athletics: Britain's Farah defends reputation after Salazar suspension

British Olympic champion Mo Farah defended his reputation at a news conference ahead of the Chicago Marathon on Friday after being bombarded with questions about his former coach Alberto Salazar who has been banned for doping violations. Farah, who has not been accused of any wrongdoing, worked from 2011 to 2017 with Salazar, who was given a four-year ban by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) on Sept. 30. WTA roundup: Gauff upsets top seed Bertens to reach semis in Austria

Coco Gauff upset World No. 8 and top tournament seed Kiki Bertens 7-6 (1), 6-4 on Friday at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz, sending the 15-year-old to her career-first WTA semifinal. The win over Bertens, of the Netherlands, also was her first-ever over a Top 10 opponent. The young American lost in the qualifying round last weekend and made it into the main draw only as a lucky loser. Kipchoge's team announce 0815 start for sub-two hour marathon attempt

Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge's attempt to run an historic but unofficial sub-two hour marathon will take place at 0815 local time (0615 GMT) on Saturday in a bid to attract a bigger crowd, race organisers said on Friday. The provisional start time had been set at between 0500 and 0900 local time for the world record holder's attempt to break the two-hour barrier. Triathlon: Belgian Aernouts seeks another strong showing at Ironman worlds

Belgian triathlete Bart Aernouts last year became the second man to break the magic eight-hour barrier at the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii. Unfortunately for him, four minutes earlier German Patrick Lange became the first, relegating Aernouts to second place on the lava fields of the Big Island. Tsitsipas downs Djokovic in Shanghai, qualifies for ATP Finals

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas battled back from a set down to defeat top seed Novak Djokovic 3-6 7-5 6-3 in the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals on Friday for his first victory over a reigning world number one. The 21-year-old came into the match having sealed his place in next month's season-ending ATP Finals and celebrated with his second career win over Djokovic in three meetings. Gymnastics: Nagornyy wins all-around world title as Russia rule in Stuttgart

Russia's Nikita Nagornyy clinched the men's all-around title at the gymnastics world championships on Friday ahead of last year's champion and team mate Artur Dalaloyan in Stuttgart. Needing 12.560 points on the horizontal bar to seal victory, Nagornyy landed a 14.166 to finish with an overall score of 88.772 to beat Dalaloyan by a comfortable margin of 1.607. Report: Dodgers manager Roberts to return in '20

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will return to the team in 2020, despite the team's heartbreaking loss in the National League Division Series, the Los Angeles Times reported. TheTimes cited a pair of sources who confirmed Roberts' status. Fitzpatrick leads by one at Italian Open as Molinari, Lowry and Casey miss cut

Matthew Fitzpatrick, seeking to be a European Tour winner for the fifth straight year, took a step in the right direction when he earned a one-stroke halfway lead over Joachim Hansen at the Italian Open on Friday. Englishman Fitzpatrick carded six-under-par 65 to edge ahead of Dane Hansen (66) in the second round at Olgiata Golf Club in Rome, while first-round pacesetter Tapio Pulkkanen slipped four back with a pedestrian 72. Athletics: Shutting down Nike Oregon Project the 'right thing' - USADA

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has praised the decision to shut down the Nike Oregon Project (NOP), saying on Friday it was a necessary step after the elite distance running program's leader, Alberto Salazar, was suspended for doping violations. Nike on Thursday shuttered the famed program, with its stable of elite competitors who added to the company's authority in the world of distance running, calling it a "distraction" for its athletes. U.S. Olympic champion Dwyer retires after doping ban

American double Olympic champion Conor Dwyer on Friday said he was retiring from swimming on the day he was handed a 20-month doping ban that ruled him out of next year's Tokyo Olympics. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) earlier announced that an independent three-member panel of the American Arbitration Association (AAA) determined the suspension after Dwyer was found to have had testosterone pellets inserted in his body.

