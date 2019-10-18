Jordan's gift funds medical center in Charlotte

NBA icon Michael Jordan christened a medical clinic bearing his name, opened with the help of his $7 million donation, on Thursday in Charlotte, N.C. The Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic has been in operation about three weeks, and more than 300 people have already been seen by staff doctors, social workers and other health-care professionals.

"It's ... from the heart," Jordan, owner of the Charlotte Hornets, told the crowd gathered at the grand opening about the gift. "I stand here before you as a proud parent, son, obviously a member of this community," Jordan, 56, said, adding his extended family deserves as much credit as he does for the clinic. "...You see my name, but yet you see a lot of people behind me and the commitment, especially from my mom, about caring for other people and being a part of a community that matters."

His donation was designed to benefit financially struggling residents of the Charlotte area and improve the community's access to medical care. He is a longtime resident of the state and played collegiately at North Carolina before launching his Hall of Fame career with the Chicago Bulls. The Novant health system marked Thursday's event on Twitter, saying that thanks to Jordan, "low-income Charlotte residents of all ages now have access to get the affordable medical care they need, with or without insurance."

Jordan's donation also will be put toward a medical clinic in a second area of Charlotte, the Charlotte Observer reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)