International Development News
Development News Edition

Spaying dogs with breast cancer may shorten survival time: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 10:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 10:32 IST
Spaying dogs with breast cancer may shorten survival time: Study

Early spaying in dogs reduces production of the hormone estrogen, and lowers their risk of developing mammary tumours, but according to a study estrogen's effect on cancer risk in canines isn't straightforward. The study, published in the journal PLOS One, noted that spaying minimizes the risk of mammary cancer, but may increase the risk of more aggressive malignant growths.

The researchers, including those from the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) in the US, noted that in already spayed animals with mammary tumours, higher levels of estrogen in the serum had a protective role. They found that higher serum estrogen levels in dogs is associated with improved survival times from mammary tumours, and longer times to cancer metastasis -- the development of secondary malignant growths in the body.

"Dogs that remain intact and have their ovaries develop many more mammary tumours than dogs that were spayed, so removing that source of estrogen does have a protective effect," said Karin U Sorenmo, senior author of the study from UPenn. However, Sorenmo said that estrogen's role in the progression to metastasis could be more complicated.

As part of the study, the researchers evaluated 159 dogs with mammary cancer, 130 that were spayed as part of the study, and 29 that remain intact. They surgically removed the dogs' measurable tumours, and collected information on serum estrogen levels, tumour type, disease grade and stage, time to metastasis, and survival time.

The researchers found that higher serum estrogen levels helped dogs avoid some of the riskiest aspects of their disease despite the hormone's link with an increased risk of developing mammary tumours. When dogs were spayed at the time their tumours were also removed, those with cancer cells containing receptors for the hormone -- and also had higher serum estrogen -- took longer to develop metastatic disease.

The researchers said that these dogs also survived longer than those with lower estrogen levels. "It drives the cancer, but it also seems to control or modulate it, reining it in," Sorenmo said.

So the researchers speculated that there may be a more complex role for estrogen in people's cancer risk as well. "If we start dissecting exactly what estrogen is doing, what genes or immune cells it's interacting with, maybe we could harness the power of estrogen to be more clever in our treatment strategies," Sorenmo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

REFILE-Doubts over trade pact at SE Asian summit due to India's new demands

Southeast Asian leaders, worried by the U.S.-China trade war, pushed for a deal on what could be the worlds largest trade bloc on Sunday as officials worked behind the scenes to try to salvage progress following new demands from India. Hope...

Three killed as vehicle falls into gorge on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Three persons were killed and seven others injured on Sunday when a truck carrying a nomadic family skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, police said.The accident took place near village ...

'Suits' spin-off 'Pearson' cancelled after first season

USA Network has cancelled Suits spin-off Pearson after single season. The decision comes about six weeks after the series ended its 10-episode run on NBCUniversal cable network.According to Deadline, the Gina Torres-fronted show followed he...

Students,teachers to travel virtual miles for field trips,cultural experiences during 'skype-a-thon'

Students, teachers and experts from across the globe will be able to take virtual field trips, experience different cultures and connect with peers in different countries using Skype and other tools in the 47-hour non-stop Skype-a-thon from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019