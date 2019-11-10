Goa: Cong seeks NIA probe into 'Pak link' of grounded ship

The Congress on Sunday demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency into alleged "Pakistani link" of the Naphtha-laden 'Nu-Shi Nalini' which had ran aground off the coast. Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the probe.

He referred to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's reported statement that the said ship was loaded with highly-inflammable Naphtha which originated from a port in Pakistan. "It is unclear how and why the said ship was given permission to enter the Mormugao Port Trust (MPT). It is also unclear under whose instructions the MPT allowed the ship to enter the port area," the Congress leader stated.

MPT officials were not available for comments. "The chief minister has conspicuously maintained complete silence over the actions to be initiated against those responsible for bringing such Ship to MPT," Chodankar alleged.

He also demanded the matter be probed by the Defence Intelligent Agency (DIA). "There is a serious threat perception and an impending ecological and environmental disaster to Goa due to the unmanned stranded ship," the Congress leader said.

He also accused the chief minister of changing his statements on the issue. The ship grounded off Dona Paula over a fortnight back.

