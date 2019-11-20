International Development News
Development News Edition

Omega-3 oils boost attention as much as ADHD drugs in some children

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 06:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 06:30 IST
Omega-3 oils boost attention as much as ADHD drugs in some children

Omega-3 fish oil supplements can improve attention in children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) just as much as drug treatments, but only in those whose blood levels of omega-3 are low, trial results showed on Wednesday.

Researchers in Britain and Taiwan who conducted the placebo-controlled trial with 92 children said their findings suggest a "personalised medicine" approach should be adopted in this and other psychiatric conditions. "The omega-3 supplements only worked in children that had lower levels of EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) in their blood, as if the intervention was replenishing a lack of this important nutrient," said Carmine Pariante, a professor at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King's College London who co-led the trial.

He said the work sets a precedent for other nutritional interventions and could be the start of "bringing the benefits of 'personalised psychiatry' to children with ADHD". ADHD is a common brain condition that affects an estimated 3% to 7% of people worldwide. Symptoms can include problems with attention and impulsivity that cause difficulties in academic, work and personal relationships.

In this study, published in the journal Translational Psychiatry, researchers from King's and from the China Medical University in Taiwan conducted a randomised controlled trial with 92 children aged 6 to 18 with ADHD. They were given either high doses of the omega-3 fatty acid EPA, or a placebo, for 12 weeks.

Results showed that children with the lowest blood levels of EPA showed improvements in focussed attention and vigilance after taking the omega-3 supplements. Standard treatments for children with ADHD include stimulants such as Ritalin, known generically as methylphenidate, which can improve levels of concentration and focus in ADHD patients.

Pariante's team said that while the amount of improvement in attention and vigilance from methylphenidate is generally 0.22 to 0.42, the effect seen in children with low levels of EPA in the trial was larger - at 0.89 for focused attention and 0.83 for vigilance. But in children with normal EPA levels, omega-3 supplements made no improvement, and in those with high EPA, the supplements had negative effects on impulsivity symptoms.

The scientists warned parents should not give their children fish oil supplements without checking first with a doctor, and stressed that omega-3 levels can be checked with a blood test.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Israel says attacks military targets in Syria in retaliation for Tuesday rockets

Israel attacked Iranian and Syrian military targets in Syria on Wednesday in what it said was retaliation for rockets fired toward Israel the day before, military spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Avichay Adraee said.Syrias air defenses were abl...

Israel says strikes dozens of Iranian, Syrian targets in Syria

Israeli aircraft struck dozens of Iranian and Syrian targets in Syria on Wednesday, the Israeli military said, in what it described as a retaliatory attack.In response to the rockets fired by an Iranian force from Syrian territory at Israel...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Ferguson's NZ test debut delayed, misses out against England

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Fergusons long wait for a test debut continues after he was overlooked on Wednesday for the side to face England in the first game of the two-match series at Mt. Maunganui.Captain Kane Williamson told reporter...

US pardons for war criminals send disturbing signal to the world: UN rights wing

A presidential pardon for two United States soldiers accused of war crimes, and a sentence reduction for a third, run against the letter and the spirit of international law which requires accountability for such violations, the United Natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019