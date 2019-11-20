Health awareness and check-up camp set up at Parliament House

Aimed at providing healthcare and diagnostic services to MPs and their family members, a 'Health Awareness and Check-up Camp' was set up at the Parliament House on Wednesday. Specialists from AIIMS, Safdarjung, Dr RML Hospital, Lady Hardinge and Sucheta Kriplani Hospital will be providing healthcare services at the camp, which will be functional till December 4, excluding Sundays, a Union Health Ministry statement said .

The camp was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, it said. It is being organised under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) in coordination with the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Diagnostic facilities for relevant important investigations in radiology and biochemistry are being provided at these health camps in addition to facilities for consultation along with health education in Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Unani, Sidha, Naturopathy and Yoga, the statement said. An exhibition is also being organised as part of the health camp for enhancing awareness about various diseases, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)