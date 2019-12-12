Left Menu
Development News Edition

Groundbreaking Avesthagen Study Aimed at Early Detection of Cancers and Other Diseases Announced

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 12-12-2019 09:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-12-2019 09:01 IST

Avesthagen Limited, a leading systems biology life sciences company, announces the acceleration of its Avestagenome Project®. This research study focuses on the Indian and Parsi communities and the aim is to understand the linkage between genes, environmental factors, and disease, with an initial look into the role of smoking in developing lung, oral and oesophageal cancers.

Since 2008, the Avestagenome Project® has been collecting a biobank of Parsi blood samples and extensive patient data from over 4,500 members of this community with a target of 15,000 Parsis globally by 2021. The molecular basis of longevity and age-related disorders, prioritising cancers, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and neurological disorders will be investigated in this cohort specifically. The project will provide insights into disease prediction and accelerate identification and development of biomarkers, predictive diagnostic tests, new drugs, and therapies.

Recognising the importance of the Parsi cohort and the unique systems' biology approach to research, the U.S.-based Foundation for a Smoke-Free World, whose mission is to end smoking within this generation, recently awarded a grant to Avesthagen Limited® to prioritise research into lung and tobacco-related cancers. Avesthagen will combine liquid biopsy, next-generation sequencing (NGS), state-of-the-art bioinformatics, artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify predictive and early-stage biomarkers of cancers in smokers. The project will use non-Parsi smoker and non-smoker samples from the wider Indian and other populations to gain further insights into the evidence behind such data.

The Parsi people, followers of Zoroastrianism, strongly advocate a responsible attitude towards the environment and respect to the elements of creation – fire, water, air, earth, and ether/space - with a special emphasis on fire, the purest of elements and an essential for all rituals and prayers. Veneration for fire has kept the vast majority of Parsis from smoking for centuries. Family pressure coupled with religious restrictions ensured a nearly smoke-free community. This makes the Parsi people and Avesthagen's Biobank the ideal control population to act as the reference standard for research into tobacco-related cancers and diseases

The endogamous Parsi community is characterized by greater longevity, fewer cases of lung, head, neck and esophageal cancers. At the same time, there is increased prevalence of Parkinson's & Alzheimer's diseases, cardiovascular disease, breast and prostate cancer, and male and female infertility.

Dr. Villoo Morawala-Patell, Founder and Chairman, of Avesthagen said, "More than one million people die each year due to tobacco in India and currently there is limited research to help identify early biomarkers of smoking-related disease. We believe our study will identify novel biomarkers that could be used as predictive diagnostics for susceptibility to lung and other cancers. We are committed to employing the most advanced research methods available to drive the development of treatments that truly save lives. I am dedicated to improve the lives of people across the world," added Dr. Morawala-Patell.

"The work that Villoo and her team are spearheading has the potential to revolutionize the way that we detect cancer," said Dr.Derek Yach, President of the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World. "Their findings may also provide key insights about the causes of Parkinson's Disease and cancers unrelated to smoking and thus common among the Parsi population. "

About Avesthagen Limited
Founded in 1998 by Dr. Villoo Morawala-Patell, Avesthagen is a leading global systems biology innovation company uniquely positioned to help solve some of the world's biggest health challenges. Since its inception 20 years ago, Avesthagen has introduced new products and patent applications every year, serving the life science, food and pharmaceutical markets. Today, Avesthagen is proud to build on this heritage by partnering the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World to tackle unprecedented health, wellness and other challenges facing our world today.

To learn more about Avesthagen and its research project, please visit: www.avesthagen.com.

Inquiries, please contact: Mamta Jaiswal
jaiswalm@RuderfinnAsia.com
+91 9029496268

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 pc on capital infusion concerns

Google Chrome 79 introduces real-time phishing protections, password breach warnings

Tri-service exercise INDRA- 2019 between India and Russia conducts

Man held for raping mother

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Angels sign Rendon for 7 years, $245M

The Los Angeles Angels added another potent bat to their lineup, agreeing to a seven-year, 245 million deal with free-agent third baseman Anthony Rendon, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday night. The years and salary total match thos...

CAB ASSAM UPDATES: People defy curfew in Guwahati, Flights canceled from Kolkata

HIGHLIGHTSAll Assam Students Union has called for a protest at 11 am in Guwahati.Army conducted a flag march in the city on Thursday morning.According to Kolkata Airport Official, All flights have been canceled from Kolkata West Bengal to t...

Final report on Upper North Island Supply Chain Strategy released

In light of Cabinets position that freight operations on prime land in downtown Auckland are no longer viable, the Government will now embark on a short work programme to enable decision-making in the first half of next year, Associate Tran...

Slumping Sharks fire DeBoer

The San Jose Sharks, mired in a five-game losing streak, fired coach Pete DeBoer Wednesday night. Assistant coach Bob Boughner will take over as the interim head coach.Assistant coaches Dave Barr and Steve Spott and goalie coach Johan Hedbe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019