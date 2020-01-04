Left Menu
Development News Edition

Why some creams and cosmetics lead to skin rashes, study explains

Several different chemical compounds found in creams and cosmetics can cause allergic reactions on the skin, but how the reaction gets triggered has been a mystery. However, now a study has suggested possible reasons why some chemicals trigger dermatitis.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 15:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 15:18 IST
Why some creams and cosmetics lead to skin rashes, study explains
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Several different chemical compounds found in creams and cosmetics can cause allergic reactions on the skin, but how the reaction gets triggered has been a mystery. However, now a study has suggested possible reasons why some chemicals trigger dermatitis. The study led by researchers at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, the Brigham and Women's Hospital, and Monash University explained the way some chemicals displace natural fat-like molecules (called lipids) in skin cells.

Published online in Science Immunology, it talks of the reason behind why some chemicals trigger. Poison ivy is a commonly known trigger for allergic contact dermatitis, an itchy skin rash. But many ingredients found in nonprescription topical products can trigger a similar type of rash.

An allergic reaction begins when the immune system's T cells recognize a chemical as foreign. T cells do not directly recognize small chemicals, and research suggests that these compounds need to undergo a chemical reaction with larger proteins in order to make themselves visible to T cells. "However, many small compounds in skincare products that trigger allergic contact dermatitis lack the chemical groups needed for this reaction to occur," says study co-leader Annemieke de Jong, PhD, assistant professor of dermatology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

"These small chemicals should be invisible to T cells, but they're not," De Jong added. The research team suspects a molecule - CD1a, which is abundant on Langerhans cells (immune cells in the skin's outer layer), might be responsible for making these chemicals visible to T cells.

In the current study, the researchers found that several common chemicals known to trigger allergic contact dermatitis were able to bind to CD1a molecules on the surface of Langerhans cells and activate T cells. These chemicals included Balsam of Peru and farnesol, which are found in many personal care products, such as skin creams, toothpaste, and fragrances.

"Our work shows how these chemicals can activate T cells in tissue culture, but we have to be cautious about claiming that this is definitively how it works in allergic patients," De Jong said. De Jong further stated: "The study does pave the way for follow up studies to confirm the mechanism in allergic patients and design inhibitors of the response."

The only solution that is currently found to stop allergic contact dermatitis is to identify and avoid contact with the offending chemical. If prone to rashes, topical ointments can help soothe the rashes, which usually clear up in less than a month. In severe cases, physicians may prescribe oral corticosteroids, anti-inflammatory agents that suppress the immune system, increasing the risk of infections and other side effects. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Shikhar, Rahul will start series for us: Virat Kohli

Ahead of the first T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka, India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday clarified that Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul would open the batting for the Men in Blue. Rahul has done very well for himself. It is a ...

Seemapuri CAA-violence: Court extends judicial custody of accused till Jan 18

A Delhi court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of 11 accused who were arrested after a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens NRC in the Seemapuri area turned violent in mid-December. Metrop...

Blame game serves no purpose, accountability should be fixed: Sachin Pilot on Kota child deaths

Deputy Chief Minister of the state Sachin Pilot on Saturday visited Kotas JK Lon Hospital, where over 100 newborns have died in a month and said that accountability should be fixed in the matter. I think our response on this issue could hav...

Hezbollah official says response of 'axis of resistance' to Soleimani killing will be decisive - al Mayadeen

A Lebanese Hezbollah official said the response of the Iran-backed axis of resistance to the killing of Irans military commander Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. air strike will be decisive, al-Mayadeen TV said on Saturday.The leader of Hezbollah...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020