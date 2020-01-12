Mumbai: Man held for operating illegal physiotherapy clinic

A 42-year-old man was arrested by Dharavi police in Mumbai for operating a physiotherapy clinic without requisite permission from the Maharashtra Medical Council, an official said on Sunday. He was nabbed after the police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation raided his clinic on Saturday, he said.

Dharmendra Kumar Sohavan Ram has some documents on physiotherapy from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh but had been practicing in Dharavi for the past five years, he said. He has been arrested under provisions of the IPC and Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act on a complaint by the officials of BMC's G South Ward, the official added.

