110-year-old woman undergoes hip replacement surgery at Chandigarh's PGIMER

In a rare achievement, doctors at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh here have successfully conducted hip replacement surgery on a 110-year-old woman.

  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 07:36 IST
The 110-year-old woman along with her son at PGIMER, Chandigarh on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In a rare achievement, doctors at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh here have successfully conducted hip replacement surgery on a 110-year-old woman. According to doctors at the facility, the operation was conducted on January 8.

"It is a great achievement for her age. Otherwise, this is a very common procedure. We have already conducted such procedure on people age up to 101 years," Dr Vijay Goni told ANI on Tuesday. The doctor at the medical facility said that if the patient is not operated on in such conditions, their quality of life suffers and is shortened.

"If we don't operate, they (patient) will have a bad quality of life and their life is shortened. They might die because of bedsore or chest infection, DBT, etc. However, it is equally risky to operate on them at this age," Goni said. "If the patient successfully comes out of the surgery they have a better quality of life. Now, the patient can walk again," he said.

The elderly woman fractured her right hip bone after a fall. The doctor said that these fractures in such elderly patients are a challenge to manage as the patients are very fragile and have various age-related complications.

"Our family is very happy that they have finally enabled our mother to walk again. I cannot thank the hospital enough," her son Chavinarayan Gupta said. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the oldest person to undergo a partial hip replacement in the world is a 112-year-old patient from the United Kingdom. (ANI)

