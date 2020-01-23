Wuhan coronavirus in Vietnam: Patient traveled to Hanoi before being hospitalized

HIGHLIGHTS Two Chinese citizens in Vietnam have tested positive for coronavirus, Vietnam's health ministry confirmed.

The patients, father and son, have been hospitalized but are in 'good condition'.

One of them traveled to Hanoi, Nha Trang before being hospitalized.

Two Chinese citizens in Vietnam have tested positive for coronavirus but are in "good condition," Vietnam's health ministry said on Thursday.

The outbreak has killed 17 people and infected more than 630 in China and authorities around the world are working to prevent a global pandemic. "The ministry of health will continue to monitor for suspected symptoms at airports in Nha Trang and Danang where, many Chinese visitors arrive," deputy health minister Nguyen Truong Son said in a ministry statement.

"All visitors from infected areas will be closely tracked and must undergo health checks".

The father and son pair were hospitalized on Wednesday after showing signs of fever and are being treated at the Cho Ray hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, the ministry said.

The son had recently arrived in Vietnam from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the new virus was first identified and had traveled to the Vietnamese capital Hanoi and the southern city of Nha Trang before being hospitalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.