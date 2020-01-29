Malaysia says 3 new cases of virus infection, total at 7

Malaysia's health ministry said on Wednesday three more people had been infected with the new coronavirus, taking the total to seven, all of whom are Chinese nationals.

The new cases involve a four-year-old girl, a 52-year-old man and the mother of two children confirmed infected earlier, the ministry said in a statement.

