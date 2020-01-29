Johnson & Johnson starts developing vaccine for coronavirus

Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday it is working on developing a vaccine for the new coronavirus that has killed more than 100 people in China.

The company also said it was donating its HIV drug Prezcobix to China for use in research to find a solution against the outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.