Left Menu
Development News Edition

366 Indians returning from China to stay at quarantine centres in Manesar, Chawal camp

As many as 366 Indian nationals are returning back from China amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus in the country and they will be kept at specially created quarantine centres for two weeks, as a precautionary measure.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 21:12 IST
366 Indians returning from China to stay at quarantine centres in Manesar, Chawal camp
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 366 Indian nationals are returning back from China amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus in the country and they will be kept at specially created quarantine centres for two weeks, as a precautionary measure. The Union Health Ministry informed that the government has made adequate quarantine centres at Manesar and Chawal camp.

Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary at the health ministry said that a team of doctors, public health specialists have been sent in the aircraft of Air India. "The incoming Indian passengers will be quarantined for 14 days at the two Quarantine Centres set-up at Manesar (managed by Armed Forces Medical Services) and Chawla Camp (managed by ITBP). About 80 male passengers are proposed to be sent to Manesar Camp and families/females (approximately 90) can be housed in the ITBP camp."

Medical Teams for Manesar Camp are being taken care of by AFMS. Adequate medical care will be provided by a team of doctors at both the facilities, he said. In addition, a 50-bedded critical care facility has been set-up at Safdurjung Hospital in Delhi for the critical care of the patients.

All persons admitted to both the quarantine facilities will be monitored on a daily basis for a period of 14 days. A nodal officer will be deputed from each Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of External Affairs for effective coordination.

Dr Rajiv Garg, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will look after overall arrangements at the ITBP facility. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UK government replaces O'Neill as president of U.N. climate summit

British politician Claire ONeill will no longer serve as president of a major U.N. climate summit taking place in Glasgow in November and her replacement will be confirmed shortly, the UK government said on Friday. Preparations will continu...

Three labourers dead as tanker hits tractor in Gujarat's Dahod

Three labourers were killed and six others injured when a chemical tanker collided with a tractor-trolley in Dahod district of Gujarat on Friday night, the police said. The accident took place near Muvalia crossroads on Ahmedabad-Indore Hi...

Countries tighten China travel curbs as official admits mishandling virus

Beijing, Jan 31 AFP Countries expanded restrictions on travellers from China over a deadly virus epidemic Friday as an official admitted that a botched response worsened an outbreak that has grown into a global health emergency. At least 21...

Imelda Staunton to be last Elizabeth in TV's 'The Crown'

British actress Imelda Staunton will play an older Queen Elizabeth in the final season of award-winning television series The Crown, the shows creator said on Friday. The Netflix series about the British royal family will end after five sea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020