366 Indians returning from China to stay at quarantine centres in Manesar, Chawal camp

As many as 366 Indian nationals are returning back from China amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus in the country and they will be kept at specially created quarantine centres for two weeks, as a precautionary measure. The Union Health Ministry informed that the government has made adequate quarantine centres at Manesar and Chawal camp.

Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary at the health ministry said that a team of doctors, public health specialists have been sent in the aircraft of Air India. "The incoming Indian passengers will be quarantined for 14 days at the two Quarantine Centres set-up at Manesar (managed by Armed Forces Medical Services) and Chawla Camp (managed by ITBP). About 80 male passengers are proposed to be sent to Manesar Camp and families/females (approximately 90) can be housed in the ITBP camp."

Medical Teams for Manesar Camp are being taken care of by AFMS. Adequate medical care will be provided by a team of doctors at both the facilities, he said. In addition, a 50-bedded critical care facility has been set-up at Safdurjung Hospital in Delhi for the critical care of the patients.

All persons admitted to both the quarantine facilities will be monitored on a daily basis for a period of 14 days. A nodal officer will be deputed from each Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of External Affairs for effective coordination.

Dr Rajiv Garg, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will look after overall arrangements at the ITBP facility. (ANI)

