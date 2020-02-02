Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus scare: Surveillance system in place along Bangladesh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 16:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 16:25 IST
Coronavirus scare: Surveillance system in place along Bangladesh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The West Bengal health department, in the wake of the growing coronavirus threat, has put in place a surveillance mechanism in Hili, Petrapole and Gede areas along the India-Bangladesh border, a senior official said. People entering the country from Bangladesh would be screened at these important checkpoints, as some among them might have visited China in the recent past, he said.

"We need to keep an eye on those entering India through these borders. Among them, there could be some who have recently traveled to China. We must conduct a medical test on them, before allowing them entry," the official said. Ajay Chakraborty, the director of health services, had a few days ago visited the bordering areas to oversee the medical facilities available there.

The state health department had last month initiated similar measures in Mirik, Pashupati market and Panitanki village along India-Nepal border. Nepal confirmed its first case of coronavirus a week ago. On Friday, surveillance was also heightened in the Tangra area - the city's China Town.

"People in Tangra have relatives in China. If someone happened to have visited China recently, authorities at the city airport must have screened them. We are, however, conducting another survey to be absolutely sure," another senior official at the state health department said. The state government has also decided to set up isolation wards at seven medical establishments, besides the Beliaghata ID hospital, where precautionary measures are already in place.

"These medical establishments have been directed to appoint one nodal officer to look after the preparations, and take a quick decision in case a coronavirus case is reported," he said, adding that all hospitals have been asked to keep the adequate number of gloves and face masks in store. The Bengal government has also launched two helpline numbers - (033) 23412600 and 1800313444222 - for people seeking help and information on the respiratory illness.

"The call center numbers would be active 24x7. Doctors will be available to advise callers on the steps that should be taken and the tests that need to be conducted if someone complains of coronavirus symptoms," the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Rare T20 series whitewash for India after 7-run win in 5th T20 against New Zealand

India choked New Zealand yet again to turn it around for a seven-run win in the fifth T20 International, giving them a rare 5-0 series whitewash in the shortest format here on Sunday. The Indian pacers, led by ever-reliable Jasprit Bumrah, ...

Lt Guv hopeful of discernible change in next few months in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu has said his administration is working tirelessly towards the welfare of the people and a discernible change would be visible on the ground in the union territory in the next few months. He also said ...

Panel constituted by AMU to probe campus violence asks students to submit statements by Feb 7

The one-man judicial panel constituted by the Aligarh Muslim University to probe into violent incidents that rocked the campus in December 2019 has asked students and staffers at the AMU to submit their written statements by February 7, acc...

Delhi polls: Cong promises unemployment allowance, cashback schemes, free electricity up to 300 units

The Congress on Sunday promised to implement unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000-7,500 per month, cashback schemes for water and power consumers and challenge the contentious CAA in the Supreme Court if voted to power in Delhi. The manifesto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020