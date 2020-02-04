Vietnam reports H5N6 bird flu outbreak in northern village - OIE

Vietnam has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N6 bird flu in a village in the northern part of the country, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday, citing a report from the Vietnamese farm ministry.

The virus was detected in a flock of 3,000 birds in the village of Duc Yen and directly killed 2,200 birds, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

