Two Chinese nationals admitted to hospital;no nCoV symptoms

Two Chinese nationals have been admitted to the isolation ward of the state-run Gandhi hospital here as a precautionary measure after they approached it to be tested for presence of novel coronavirus (nCoV), health officials said on Thursday. Samples of 37 people, which had been tested for the virus so far, were negative, official sources said, adding that test results of 20 others were awaited.

The 20 people were under observation in two different state-run hospitals in the city. No positive case have been reported in the state till date, they said.

The two Chinese nationals, who have been working in Telangana for several years now, returned from their country last month, and they approached health authorities on Thursday for nCov test though they did not not show any symptoms, officials said. They were admitted to the isolation ward at the state- run Gandhi hospital as a precautionary measure, pending outcome of their nCoV test, they added.

The tests for determination of nCoV are now being conducted at the state-run Gandhi hospital here. The samples were earlier used to be sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Pune..

