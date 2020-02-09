Left Menu
Development News Edition

China offers $43bn boost to firms fighting virus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 19:35 IST
China offers $43bn boost to firms fighting virus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China's central bank said Sunday it will offer a 300 billion yuan (USD 43 billion) boost next week to help businesses involved in fighting the virus epidemic which has swept China and infected thousands. The outbreak, which started in the central city of Wuhan, has brought large swathes of the country to a halt and threatens to dampen the country's already slowing economy.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it will offer the first tranch of special re-lending funds on Monday, which it said will support financial institutions to give loans to key enterprises involved in the prevention and control of the epidemic. PBOC deputy governor Liu Guoqiang said that nine major national banks, as well as local banks in 10 provinces and cities, qualify for the special funding, according to a speech posted on the bank's website Sunday.

These 10 areas include Hubei province -- the epicentre of the virus outbreak -- as well as Zhejiang, Guangdong, the capital city of Beijing and financial hub Shanghai. The financial boost is aimed at helping companies at both national and local level, Liu said.

He stressed that "financial institutions need to review and issue loans quickly", and that they should also release funds within two days. The deputy governor added that the central bank will track the use of the funds and any found to flout the rules will be penalised.

He also said the scope of key enterprises "should not be too wide". The deadly coronavirus has claimed over 800 lives in China and spread around the world.

To curb the epidemic, cities in China have imposed travel restrictions and urged citizens to stay home, and companies have delayed the resumption of work -- moves that could take a toll on earnings. Analysts expect the outbreak to shave up to two percentage points from China's first-quarter growth, and authorities have announced a range of measures to shore up support.

The central bank has called on financial institutions to avoid "blindly" cutting off loans from industries, as well as small and micro enterprises. It also announced that it would pump 1.2 trillion yuan (USD 173 bln) into financial markets as it ramped up support for the virus fight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Observers were scrutinising data to ensure its accuracy: Delhi's CEO on delay in voting figures

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh on Sunday said there was no unusual delay in announcing the final voter turnout figure as the returning officers were busy with scrutiny of data throughout the night to ensure its accuracy. Address...

MP man found dead, wife, brother, mother, 3 others held

Four days after the body of a man was found with the head crushed, police in Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh have arrested his wife, mother, elder brother and three others, including two contract killers, a senior official said on Sunday. The bod...

3 die after being hit by car in Ghaziabad

Three men died after they were hit by a car near Hindon canal here, police said on Sunday. The accident took place on Saturday night when the car which was on its way to Vaishali hit a scooter coming from the opposite direction, injuring tw...

China's coronavirus death toll climbs to 813 but new cases fall

The death toll in Chinas coronavirus outbreak jumped to 813 on Sunday, surpassing global fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic, even as Chinese officials said the cases of deadly infection have started declining for the first time after w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020