Left Menu
Development News Edition

About 60 more coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship: NHK

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 13:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 13:12 IST
About 60 more coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship: NHK
Image Credit: ANI

Around 60 more people aboard the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship moored off Japan have been diagnosed with novel coronavirus, national broadcaster NHK said Monday, bringing the total number of infected to about 130. Other local media also reported the new cases, but health ministry officials declined to comment.

The Diamond Princess has been in quarantine since arriving off the Japanese coast early last week after the virus was detected in a former passenger who got off the ship last month in Hong Kong. When the boat arrived off Japan, authorities initially tested nearly 300 people for the virus of the 3,711 on board, gradually evacuating dozens who were infected to local medical facilities.

In recent days, testing has expanded to those with new symptoms or who had close contact with other infected passengers or crew, and several more cases were reported over the weekend. Those who remain on the ship have been asked to stay inside their cabins and allowed only briefly onto open decks.

They have been asked to wear masks and keep a distance from each other when outside, and given thermometers to regularly monitor their temperatures. The ship is expected to stay in quarantine until February 19 -- 14 days after the isolation period began.

The quarantine has made life on board the ship difficult, particularly for those in windowless interior cabins and a significant number of passengers who require medication for various chronic conditions. The health ministry said Monday that around 600 people on board urgently needed medication, and around half received supplies over the weekend.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters that discussions were ongoing about how to increase testing capacity and also whether testing would take place after passengers are released from quarantine. The World Health Organization confirmed in a tweet that newly diagnosed cases on the ship should not extend the length of the quarantine.

"The quarantine period of the #DiamondPrincess will come to an end on 19 February," the WHO said in a tweet. "The period will be extended beyond the 19 Feb as appropriate only for close contacts of newly confirmed cases. They need to remain in quarantine for 14 days from last contact with a confirmed case." Onboard the ship, news of the additional infections sparked worry for some, with passenger Yardley Wong tweeting "stress and high anxiety".

"I need to cry to get off the anxiety," she wrote. Passengers also tweeted pictures of new supplies delivered to the quarantined passengers on Monday: wet wipes and heavy-duty filtration face masks.

There are 26 confirmed cases of the new virus in Japan apart from the infections on board the ship, among them citizens evacuated from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak emerged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

BJP weakening equal rights given to Dalits, tribals by Constitution: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the BJP over the Supreme Courts decision on the issue of reservation in appointments and promotions, alleging that the ruling party was weakening the equal rights given to Dalits and ...

UPDATE 1-Merkel protegee Kramp-Karrenbauer won't run for chancellor - source

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Chancellor Angela Merkels protege and leader of their conservative Christian Democrats CDU, will not run for chancellor in Germanys federal election next year, a source in her party said on Monday.Kramp-Karrenbau...

UPDATE 1-Oscar fever grips cruise ship passengers under coronavirus quarantine

Some cruise ship passengers savored lavish meals others watched movies or were glued to the live Academy Awards broadcast. The lucky few whose turn it was to get fresh air paced the decks, reveling in a glimpse of blue sky. Nearly a week in...

President Ramaphosa takes over chairship of AU from Egypt President

Let us build the Africa we want. Let the guns be silenced. Let our swords be beaten to plowshares, and our spears turned into pruning hooks. It is the actions we take from this day onwards that will determine our continents destiny, said Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020