Left Menu
Development News Edition

Novel way to detect, treat skin cancer developed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 17:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 17:20 IST
Novel way to detect, treat skin cancer developed
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Scientists have developed a new method to spot melanoma cells circulating in the blood, an advance that could significantly improve the monitoring of cancer patients, and guide future treatment. Melanoma is a type of cancer that develops from the pigment-containing cells known as melanocytes. Such cancers typically occur in the skin, but may rarely occur in the mouth, intestines, and eye.

The researchers, including those from Edith Cowan University in Australia, pioneered a new technique to detect circulating tumor cells (CTCs) that could provide a new avenue for cancer diagnosis and therapies. "These preliminary findings are the first step towards a new way to stop melanoma from spreading around the body," said Associate Professor Elin Gray from Edith Cowan University.

The cancer spreads around the body when CTCs shed from the primary tumor, and travel through the blood to form secondary tumors (metastases) in other organs, the researchers explained. "If we can find a way to reliably detect these cells, then we have a chance to stop melanoma in its tracks with a powerful diagnostic tool and perhaps opportunities for therapies in the future," said Gray, lead author of the study published in the British Journal of Cancer.

Until now, Melanoma CTCs have proved to be incredibly elusive, with detection rates wildly varying from 40 to 87 percent. "We now understand that CTC detection cannot be resolved with a one-size-fits-all approach," Gray said.

The researchers, including those from the Harvard Medical School, said there is a huge amount of variety in the shape and bioactivity of these CTCs, and so they all look different and respond differently to assay tests. "To complicate things further, melanoma CTCs are hidden among thousands of other cells and matter in the blood. Within one milliliter of blood, there are often fewer than 10 cancer cells among one billion red cells, and one million white blood cells," Gray explained.

"It is much like finding a needle in a haystack," she said. Armed with a better understanding of the complexity of the task, the researchers tried a multi-faceted approach to detecting melanoma CTCs.

"By combining three assays together, the researchers raised detection rates to 72 percent, which was a significantly and consistently higher result than using one test. "We are confident this approach is a move towards the reliable detection of CTCs, but we now need to tweak the assay to include a better combination to capture the broadest range of CTCs," Gray said.

The team is now working with artificial intelligence (AI) experts to fast-track the identification of CTCs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysian palm oil group urges industry to tap tech to save forests

Malaysian palm oil producers must use technology to improve yield and compensate for restrictions on land use, as the industry wrestles with concerns about sustainability, the chairman of the Malaysian Palm Oil Council said on Monday.Malays...

Chinese women win again in Olympic qualifying tournament

Sydney, Feb 10 AP The Chinese womens soccer team has won back-to-back games in the Olympic qualifying tournament after spending almost two weeks quarantined in an Australian hotel because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. China sco...

Grasim Industries Q3 net profit down 9.4 pc to Rs 1,039.91 cr

Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries Ltd on Monday reported a 9.39 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,039.91 crore for the third quarter ended December. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,147.80 crore durin...

Osaka airport introduces canine comfort room, complete with pole

Osakas Itami airport is setting up a toilet area for traveling dogs, complete with a pole for them to cock a leg on. The toilet, in a fenced-off yard outside the terminal, will also have a shower and water bowls, operator Kansai Airports sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020