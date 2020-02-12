Left Menu
Development News Edition

Intonation, facial expression help toddlers detect speaker's politeness

As children in their earlier stages of life express themselves through their facial expressions and gestures, they tend to understand the politeness of a speaker in the same way, suggests a study.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Barcelona
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 09:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 09:27 IST
Intonation, facial expression help toddlers detect speaker's politeness
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As children in their earlier stages of life express themselves through their facial expressions and gestures, they tend to understand the politeness of a speaker in the same way, suggests a study. Gesture and prosody play an important role in the development of children's communication skills. Studies have traditionally focused rather on the role played by these elements in the early acquisition of lexical and morphosyntactic elements and less at older ages when children use prosody and gesture to express pragmatic meanings such as politeness.

The study was published in the recent edition of the journal - Communication Research. "Despite evidence that children are sensitive to facial gestures and prosody for detecting emotions until now there was conflicting evidence as to whether preschool children use these cues to deduce speakers' politeness", said the pioneer researcher Pilar Prieto.

A new study of which Iris Hubscher (University of Zurich, Switzerland, and UPF) is the first author and principal investigator, together with laura Wagner, co-author, and researcher at Ohio University (USA). In this study, the researchers set out to investigate whether preschool children inferred a speaker's effective stance and degree of politeness taking into account the role of prosodic cues and facial expressions.

This is the first study to show that three-year-olds or toddlers are sensitive to the meaning of politeness that is conveyed through intonation and facial cues. For the study, they designed an experiment in which children listened to a request addressed to them, (either followed or not by please) delivered politely and impolitely.

Thirty-six English-speaking children aged three years participated in this experiment to find out if children deduced a speaker's politeness through intonation and/or facial gestures and in different formats, both audio mode and visually and in both modes simultaneously. The results of the study show that children of age three can be recognized politeness through such prosodic cues as intonation, visual cues such as facial expressions, and the two together, and most importantly, unlike previous studies, the study shows that both intonation and facial expression are equally strong signals to make children understand the polite stance of a speaker.

This has implications for parents, carers and preschool teachers because it suggests gaining awareness of children's social and pragmatic behavior, which often only focuses on verbal content", highlights Hubscher, the principal investigator of the study. Furthermore, Pilar Prieto also says that the study highlights the importance of sensitizing children to the great possible variety of expressions of politeness and not only to verbal contents such as the use of 'please'.

The researchers point out that in the future it would be interesting to compare English-speaking American children with children who speak other languages, to see if these results are comparable or if there are intercultural differences in children's development in the understanding of politeness, as well as studying the development of politeness in broader age brackets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Gourde scores in OT to lift Lightning over Pens

Yanni Gourde roofed a shot from 10 feet at 245 of overtime Tuesday night to lift the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning to their eighth win in a row, 2-1 over the Pittsburgh Penguins. It was Gourdes first goal in 36 games dating to Nov. 25.Temper...

Oilers end homestand with win over Blackhawks

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and three assists, Kailer Yamamoto scored a pair of goals, and the Edmonton Oilers pulled away for a 5-3 win over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night. Riley Sheahan and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored ...

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak. Below are details in alphabetical orderAIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL CHINA FLIGHTS American Airlines - extends suspension of China and Hong Kong fligh...

NLC India reports 18 pc growth in Q3 total income at Rs 2,437 crore

Navratna central public sector enterprise NLC India has reported 18 per cent growth in its total income during the third quarter ended December at Rs 2,437 crore as compared to Rs 2,070 crore in the same period of the previous year. For the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020