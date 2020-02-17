Bulgaria reports bird flu outbreak at duck farm

Bulgaria's food safety agency authorities reported on Monday an outbreak of the H5N8 bird flu virus on a duck farm in the town of Rakovski in southern Bulgaria.

All 5,830 ducks at the farm will be culled, the agency said in a statement, adding it is the first case of the highly pathogenic virus in the Balkan country in 10 months.

A 3-km protection zone had been set around the farm and the movement of domestic, wild and other birds and has been banned within it, as has the sale of eggs and poultry.

