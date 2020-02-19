Two Iranians die after testing positive for coronavirus - Mehr news agency

Two Iranians have died in hospital after testing positive for the new coronavirus in the holy Shi'ite city of Qom, the head of the city's University of Medical Sciences told Mehr news agency on Wednesday.

"Two Iranians, who tested positive earlier today for new coronavirus, died of respiratory illness," the official told Mehr.

