Two passengers from virus-hit Japan cruise ship have died - NHK

  • Yokohama
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 08:25 IST
  • Created: 20-02-2020 08:19 IST
Cruise ship Diamond Princess Image Credit: ANI

Two passengers from the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship that had been quarantined in Japan have died, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

The passengers were a man and a woman in their 80s, NHK said, citing an unidentified government source.

