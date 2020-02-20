Two passengers from virus-hit Japan cruise ship have died - NHK
Two passengers from the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship that had been quarantined in Japan have died, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.
The passengers were a man and a woman in their 80s, NHK said, citing an unidentified government source.
