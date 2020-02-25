Left Menu
Development News Edition

KareXpert Join Hands With the Government of Uttarakhand to Provide Advanced Telemedicine Services

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Gurgaon
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 13:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 13:23 IST
KareXpert Join Hands With the Government of Uttarakhand to Provide Advanced Telemedicine Services

KareXpert Technologies, a leading digital healthcare platform provider, successfully implemented a host of telemedicine solutions in Uttarakhand in the Himalayan region.

An initiative of the Government of Uttarakhand, the telemedicine services were rolled out at two of the most challenging rural locations near the Himalayas; Betalghat and Kapkot.

KareXpert Technologies signed a 5-year MoU with Nainital district administration on 6 November 2019 to connect the 45,000 strong rural population of Betalghat and Kapkot with the primary health centers and multispeciality hospitals.

Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat, Honorable CM of Uttarakhand, while inaugurating the project, highlighted the importance of telemedicine/ e-Health in rural areas.

"Telemedicine is a very suitable facility for those living in remote mountainous areas. With the e-health telemedicine facility, the diagnosis of patients will be done directly by the specialist physicians of Multispeciality hospital, and medicines will be prescribed as per the ailment," said Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat, Honorable CM, Uttarakhand.

Talking about the challenges, Nainital CMO mentioned, "The hilly terrains and the varied topography of the state spread across an area of 53,483 sq.km has limited the state's ability to provide quality healthcare services to its citizens in these remote areas until now."

On the other hand, "The patients in these rural areas had no other choice, but to travel to far away Community Health Centers or specialty hospitals, making the treatment cost expensive for the patients of Uttarakhand," said Savin Bansal, Nainital District Magistrate.

Selected for its state-of-the-art and innovative telemedicine solutions, KareXpert Technologies — a Reliance JIO funded organization — took just 48 hours to implement the Uttarakhand Healthcare cloud. And after a training period of just a few days, doctors and patients at both locations started using the telemedicine service and became India's first wireless medical IoT-enabled telemedicine service users. 

KareXpert Telemedicine Solutions comes with integrated Patient EMR/EHR, cloud-connected Medical IoT devices (ECG, Spo2, BP, Temperature, Pulse oximeter, Blood Sugar) for machine-to- machine real-time information sharing with the remote doctor, and is enabled with e-Prescription for the doctor to send the prescription in the same session. KareXpert's disruptive solution is the most cost-effective solution in the market with easy to use the system. 

KareXpert Telemedicine Solutions is helping to expand value-based healthcare to rural areas at an affordable cost, while making a significant contribution in terms of patient care and convenience at Nanital District. The solutions helped in reducing the travel cost for both doctor and patient. 

KareXpert's cloud-first and mobile-first telemedicine services are supported by 24/7 e-Care support with a 98% satisfaction rate among patients and doctors alike. 

With a vision of making healthcare inclusion for everyone, KareXpert is also in the advance stage of expanding its services to other areas of Uttarakhand. 

Commenting about the successful telemedicine implementation in Uttarakhand, Nidhi Jain, Founder, and CEO of KareXpert, said, "KareXpert Technologies has embarked on a journey to revolutionize healthcare technology in India using AI/ML and Big Data technologies in its Industry-leading 'Digital Healthcare Platform' which will help authorities in optimizing operational cost as well as increase patient satisfaction." 

"By providing more than 45,000 people in these remote rural areas access to 200+ specialist doctors of Multispeciality Hospitals, KareXpert Telemedicine Solutions has demonstrated its commitment to delivering cutting edge technologies to meet the needs of digital India for healthcare at affordable cost, thereby making quality healthcare accessible to the rural population," said Nidhi Jain, CEO & Founder - KareXpert

About KareXpert:

KareXpert 'Advanced Health Cloud Technology Stack' digitize the DHC, CHC, PHC, SC, Asha and ANM workers and makes their operations paperless. KareXpert integrated solutions for State govt consists of Telemedicine, HIMS, EMR/EHR, LIMS, RIS/PACS, Pharmacy, Connected Ambulance, Business Intelligence (BI), Medical IoT, Patient portal, Mobile Health, and NHM population health system. KareXpert single data collection makes the state government healthcare AI-ready today.

For more information reach out to us at +91-90691-13330, mail us at contactus@karexpert.com or visit us on: 
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter

Media Contact:
Vandita Sheoran
vandita.sheoran@karexpert.com
+91-6361257109
Senior Manager-Sales & Marketing, KareXpert

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1094951/KareXpert_Logo.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1094924/KareXpert_Telemedicine.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Bhajanpura-Yamuna Vihar residents recall horror as mobs go on rampage

As angry mobs ran riot in the Bhajanpura-Yamuna Vihar area all through Monday night and Tuesday morning, residents recalled the fear they underwent, with an elderly man pleading with folded hands before the rioters to spare him as he return...

Tennis-Nadal feels at home in Acapulco as he returns to action

Rafa Nadal says the Mexican Open in Acapulco feels a little bit like home as the Spaniard returns to action on Tuesday for the first time since being dethroned as world number one by Novak Djokovic. Nadal exited the Australian Open with a d...

UPDATE 2-Tesco completes China exit with $357 mln stake sale

Britains biggest retailer Tesco has completed its exit from China with the 275 million pound 357 million sale of its joint venture stake to state-run partner China Resources Holdings CRH.Having struggled to crack the Chinese market, Tesco e...

India to purchase over $3 billion defence equipment from US - Trump

India will buy defense equipment worth more than 3 billion from the United States, President Donald Trump said on Monday, the second day of his three-day visit to the South Asian nation. The United States was working productively with Pakis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020