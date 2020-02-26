Differently-abled and underprivileged to get new lease of life under ‘India For Humanity’

Narayan Seva Sansthan is organizing the 'Africa Seva Tour' for Artificial limbs and Calipers distribution on 25th Feb 2020. The campaign is aligned with the central government's 'India for Humanity' program and will be organized in Lenasia, Republic Of South Africa. The activity aims to bring differently-abled into mainstream society.

In September 2019, 7-member medical team from Narayan Seva Sansthan have consulted 12 patients which include 10 patients for calipers and 2 patients for artificial limbs. These South African patients will now get assistive devices, and on 25th February 2020, a 5-member medical team consulted 22 patients out of which 15 were for prosthesis and 7 for calipers were selected.

Narayan Seva Sansthan is organizing this camp in association with Gayatri Parivar of South Africa, Lenasia.

Narayan Seva Sansthan's President, Prashant Agarwal said, "our initiative is aimed at making South Africa a polio-free country with help of its government. Our motto 'Our Religion is Humanity' is to serve people who are suffering from pain. We aim to promote accessibility and social inclusion in society by offering these assistive devices to specially-abled individuals at no cost. Also, such initiatives will surely strengthen ties between the Republic of South Africa and India."

The executives of Gayatri Parivar of South Africa, Anita Ben Patel and Vasu Bhai Daya said, "Free Artificial limb Medical camps can bring positive difference and make them ambulatory which gives them a feeling of self-reliability. I wholeheartedly appreciate such great intervention from Narayan Seva Sansthan which is playing a big role in societal inclusion."

Looking beyond caste, creed, religion, and nationality, NSS is offering free-of-cost services in the field of treatment and rehabilitation for differently-abled. Around 4,15,000 corrective surgeries have successfully been performed on underprivileged regardless of geographical boundaries.

