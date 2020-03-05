Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel adds five countries to coronavirus air travel restrictions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 03:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 03:29 IST
Israel adds five countries to coronavirus air travel restrictions

Israel on Wednesday ordered travellers arriving from Germany, France, Spain, Austria and Switzerland to go into home quarantine over coronavirus concerns and cancelled a military exercise with troops from the U.S. European Command.

The measure effectively cut off foreign tourism from those countries, whose citizens, the Health Ministry said, would not be allowed into Israel unless they could show they had made quarantine arrangements ahead of time. Israel has already imposed the edict with regard to flights from Italy, China and Singapore.

In a separate statement, the Israeli military said it was cancelling its Juniper Cobra exercise with more than 600 troops of the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) who had arrived from Germany and the United States. It said it was acting in accordance with coronavirus directives from the Health Ministry and decided on the cancellation in coordination with the commander of EUCOM.

The exercise began on Tuesday and had been due to end on March 13, the military said. Additional measures ordered by the Health Ministry on Wednesday included the cancellation of all international conferences in Israel and a ban on gatherings of more than 5,000 participants.

Israelis flying home from Germany, France, Spain, Austria and Switzerland will have to remain at home for 14 days under the edict. Israel has reported 15 coronavirus cases. About 5,000 Israelis who returned from hot spots of the disease have been quarantined at home, and Israeli media reports estimated the expanded restrictions could raise the figure up to 100,000.

At a news conference where the measures were announced, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu advised Israelis to stop shaking hands to help halt the spread of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Harsh Vardhan says govt intends to set up coronavirus testing facility for Indians in Iran

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Syrian air defences intercept 'hostile targets' over Homs -state media

Syrian air defences have intercepted hostile targets over the Syrian city of Homs, state media said early on Thursday.No further details were immediately available. ...

Twitter testing disappearing 'fleets' in Brazil

Twitter Inc said on Wednesday it was testing tweets in Brazil that disappear after 24 hours, similar to the stories feature by Facebooks photo-sharing app Instagram. Called fleets, the vanishing messages are viewed by tapping on a users pro...

California, Washington state deaths add to U.S. coronavirus toll

Two more people have died of the new coronavirus in the United States, bringing the toll to 11, and new confirmed cases were reported on Wednesday around the two most populous cities, New York and Los Angeles. The first California death fro...

After Biden speech disrupted, U.S. lawmakers want Secret Service to protect candidates

U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday sought Secret Service protection for Democratic presidential candidates after Joe Bidens wife and a senior staffer shielded the former vice president from protesters during a victory speech on Super Tuesday. Bide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020