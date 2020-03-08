Left Menu
Development News Edition

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?
An empty canal is seen after the spread of coronavirus has caused a decline in the number of tourists in Venice. Image Credit: ANI

Italy has imposed a virtual lockdown across a wide swathe of its wealthy north, including the financial capital Milan, in its latest attempt to contain a growing outbreak of coronavirus. Here is a summary of how new tightened measures could impact the people of Italy. The new decree builds on and tightens various other measures introduced since Feb. 22. All the new rules are valid until April 3.

THE AFFECTED AREAS

The region of Lombardy and the provinces of Modena, Parma, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia, Rimini, Pesaro, Urbino, Alessandria, Asti, Novara, Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, Vercelli, Padua, Treviso and Venice. It is estimated that these areas have a combined population of some 16 million people.

MOVEMENTS

The decree says people should "avoid any movement in and out" of the above territories and also any trips within this area, barring journeys "for proven work needs or situations of the necessity for health reasons". Anyone in quarantine because they have coronavirus is forbidden from leaving home.

The decree does not mention the transport of goods in and out of these areas and does not say how the rules will be enforced.

GATHERINGS BANNED

All events organized in the private or public sector, from culture to sport, from religious activities to fairs, are suspended. Cinemas, museums, theatres, pubs, dance schools, betting shops and discos must all close. Ski stations must close. Civil and religious ceremonies are suspended, including funerals. Schools and universities remain shuttered. Specialist health training is not be suspended.

SHOPS

Shops can remain open but only if they can guarantee the one-meter safety distance for customers. Big and mid-sized shopping centers have to close at the weekend.

RESTAURANTS

Bars and restaurants can only open from 6.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. (0500-1700 GMT) and only on condition they can guarantee customers are at least one meter (one yard) apart. Businesses will be suspended if the rules are not respected.

SPORTS

All sporting events and competitions are suspended, with the exception of professional events, so long as they take place behind closed doors and under medical supervision. Gyms, sports centers, swimming pools, spas, and leisure centers must close.

HEALTH SECTOR

Leave for health workers is canceled. Those accompanying patients to A&E units are not allowed to stay with them in the waiting rooms without specific permission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

One injured in 'minor' explosion of abandoned chemical in

A 50-year old man was injured in a minor explosion of an abandoned chemical liquid container at a garbage heap in Adugodi area in the city on Sunday, police said. The chemical, used for cutting granite, was exposed to the sun for quite some...

German SPD calls for subsidies to help virus-hit industries

The head of Germanys Social Democrats called on Sunday for more support for firms forced to cut output because of the coronavirus epidemic, ahead of a policy meeting with the other parties in Chancellor Angela Merkels government. Concern is...

Coronavirus deaths in Netherlands rises to three - health authorities

Two more people infected with the coronavirus in the Netherlands have died, taking the total number of fatalities to three, Dutch health officials said on Sunday.The National Institute for Public Health said the deceased were two men, aged ...

Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden for US President

Indian-origin California Senator Kamala Harris on Sunday endorsed Joe Biden for president, asserting that there is no one better prepared than him to steer America through turbulent times and she would do everything in her power to help ele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020