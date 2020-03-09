Left Menu
Development News Edition

No hugs, handshakes as U.S. churches take new precautions against coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 00:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 00:33 IST
No hugs, handshakes as U.S. churches take new precautions against coronavirus

With a wide smile and arms outstretched, but quickly dropped into double elbow bumps, James Harper warmly greets fellow congregants at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Sunday in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.

"We're all tight here," said Harper, 51, a salesman. "Normally it's nothing but deep hugs. But it's a different day now." Churches across the United States are advising parishioners to avoid direct contact with fellow members as an oft-reiterated warning against spreading the coronavirus, which emerged in China last year and causes the sometimes deadly respiratory illness COVID-19.

At least 19 people have died out of about 450 reported cases in the United States. The outbreak has killed more than 3,600 worldwide. Reverend Jeffery Ott, pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes, said that the biggest change on Sunday was omitting the ceremonial sharing of wine in the common cup, or chalice, during the Holy Communion service, as well as receiving the wafer or bread in the hand only, not the mouth.

"Traditionalist may want the service, but this is not just the flu," he said. "We are all responsible to stop the spread." The instructions, now widespread across archdioceses across the nation, involve changes to relatively new ceremonies, such as the exchange of peace, which was introduced in the 1960s, as well as age-old traditions such as Holy Communion that are at the core of Catholic ritual.

Thomas Groome, a professor of theology at Boston College and a former priest, said the new measures show how seriously the church is taking the risks of coronavirus. "All of these things are traditions that many are sentimental about," he said. "But none of these symbols are essentials to the church."

Traditionally Catholics embrace or shake hands during the so-called "exchange of peace" while repeating the greeting "peace be with you." But the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta is one of many that have told parishes to discourage physical contact during the ritual, which is designed to remind worshippers they are members of a community. Some dioceses want the "peace" ceremony eliminated all together until the coronavirus outbreak abates.

As an alternative to touching, the Archdiocese of New York is encouraging worshippers to wave at fellow parishioners during the greeting, said Joseph Zwilling, a spokesman for the archdiocese. Groome said that at his church in Boston, the congregation nods or trades fist-bumps.

"This is the responsible thing to do," he said. In the Archdiocese of Miami, churches have been urged to empty the holy water fonts at the church doors as a precaution. When entering a church, many Catholics dip their fingers in the fonts and make the sign of the cross with the water which a priest had blessed. Experts say it is an obvious conduit for infection.

Keeping people healthy is more important than tradition, Reverend Ott said. "Some of our older members might not like the changes but we have to be responsible," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

Japan's 7-Eleven worker infected with coronavirus, another case likely caused meningitis

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Israel may broaden entry restriction due to coronavirus

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday Israel might broaden its entry restrictions to include visitors from all countries.Israel already requires travellers arriving from more than a dozen countries and territories in Europe and A...

Brazil, U.S. sign agreement to develop defense technology

Brazilian and U.S. governments signed on Sunday an agreement for development of defense projects that may give the South American country access to financing. The agreement allows partnerships in development of defense technology by private...

Islamists hurl stones and shoes at Women's Day marchers in Pakistan

Islamists pelted campaigners with stones, shoes and sticks as they marched through Pakistans capital on Sunday to mark International Womens Day. Women and men joined the event in Islamabad, one of several rallies across the country, for wha...

On the trail: Former rival Kamala Harris backs Biden

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, the one-time Democratic presidential contender who took Joe Biden to task over his civil rights record, endorsed the former vice president on Sunday in his bid to challenge Republican Donald Trump in November. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020