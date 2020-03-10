French culture minister infected by coronavirus but is well

French Culture Minister Franck Riester has been infected by the coronavirus outbreak, a source close to the Culture Ministry said on Monday, adding the 46-year-old member of government was "feeling well".

Riester, who recently visited the French Parliament, found out that he had been in contact therewith infected people, prompting him to undergo a test which turned out positive, the source added.

The culture minister has not met French President Emmanuel Macron for several days, the source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.