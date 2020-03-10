Left Menu
French culture minister infected by coronavirus but is well

  • Reuters
  • Paris
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 05:07 IST
  • Created: 10-03-2020 01:10 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@franckriester)

French Culture Minister Franck Riester has been infected by the coronavirus outbreak, a source close to the Culture Ministry said on Monday, adding the 46-year-old member of government was "feeling well".

Riester, who recently visited the French Parliament, found out that he had been in contact therewith infected people, prompting him to undergo a test which turned out positive, the source added.

The culture minister has not met French President Emmanuel Macron for several days, the source said.

