Left Menu
Development News Edition

OLYMPICS-As world grapples with pandemic, Tokyo 2020's Twitter account puts on a happy face

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 13:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 12:38 IST
OLYMPICS-As world grapples with pandemic, Tokyo 2020's Twitter account puts on a happy face
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The official Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics Games Twitter account offer no inkling that the novel coronavirus pandemic has threatened the Games - and the account's cheery tone is prompting sarcastic online replies.

Japanese officials insist the Olympics will go on as planned, and the Tokyo 2020 tweets reflect this. Italy is under a total lockdown amid more than 12,000 infections, but a post showcases the Games' official mascots, Miraitowa and Some, conducting a jaunty video tour of Europe. The day Japan ordered schools closed for weeks, the account tweeted rhapsodic praises of spring flowers.

Early in March, as the mascots danced in front of Barcelona's Sagrada Familia, "NatsuOtaku" wrote: "Are they going from country to country announcing a postponement?" Andrew Zimbalist, an economist at Smith College specializing in sports economics, said the planning committee's Twitter game fell short for two big reasons.

"First, the IOC and the Tokyo organizing committee are in denial. They have never had to cancel an Olympics for anything but a world war," he said. "Second, they want to control the spin. By pretending that there will be business as usual, they are hoping to keep Olympians in training and Olympic fans in preparation for traveling to Tokyo. If by some good fortune the virus abates and the Olympics are held, they want to make sure the athletes are present and prepared."

Tokyo 2020's social media is run by an in-house team. The staff on the international side is a mixture of Japanese and foreigners. Tokyo 2020 organizers were not immediately available to comment.

"I think they have a certain responsibility to issue correct information, but whether that should be on Twitter or on a different media is the issue," said Daichi Oshimi, an assistant professor at Tokai University's Department of Sport and Leisure Management. Experts agreed that tone aside, clear communication was key to broadcasting an effective message on social media.

"I think that what's important is to always tell the truth," said David Wagner, president of David Wagner & Company, a media and crisis management specialist. "As long as they're telling the truth, there's nothing wrong with wishful thinking," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-Prominent figures join list of coronavirus cases as fears shred markets

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus wife, Australias minister for home affairs and a Chelsea soccer player are among new cases of the coronavirus that has infected almost 135,000 people and killed more than 4,900 worldwide.Governments a...

Berlin to successively close schools, reduce public transport from next week - n-tv

German capital Berlin plans to gradually close its schools and kindergartens next week when public transport systems will be reduced to a necessary minimum, broadcaster n-tv said reported on its website on Friday.Citing mayor Michael Muelle...

Pak working to protect its citizens, ready to help neighbours to combat coronavirus: official

Pakistan is working to protect its citizens from the novel coronavirus and is ready to provide assistance to neighbors if needed, a top government official said on Wednesday, a day after the country reported a new infection, taking the numb...

J&K govt orders suspension of Nodal officer for Coronavirus control

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday ordered the suspension of Shafqat Khan, the nodal officer for Coronavirus efforts in the Union Territory for dereliction of duty. Pending an inquiry into his conduct, Dr. Khan, Nodal Officer fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020