U.S. summons Chinese ambassador over Beijing's coronavirus comments

The U.S. State Department on Friday summoned the Chinese ambassador to the United States to protest against comments by a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman saying the U.S. military might have brought the coronavirus to the city of Wuhan.

"He was summoned with regard to what the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said over COVID-19," a State Department official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

