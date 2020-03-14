Philippines records one new coronavirus death, raises toll to six

The Philippines health department on Saturday confirmed one new fatality from the coronavirus outbreak, bringing the total number of deaths to six, a day after the country raised its health emergency status to the highest level. The patient, confined at a government hospital in southern Philippines, died late Friday because of complications from severe pneumonia and acute kidney injury, the health ministry said.

The Southeast Asian nation had 64 coronavirus cases as of Friday, with President Rodrigo Duterte raising the health emergency status to the highest level and issuing quarantine measures in the capital.

