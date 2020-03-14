Coronavirus cases in South Africa now at 38, says health ministry
South Africa's total number of coronavirus infections rose to 38 on Saturday, from 24 a day earlier, the health ministry said.
"This means that our numbers have increased by 14 from yesterday's confirmed cases of 24," the ministry said in a statement.
